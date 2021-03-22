Mark Wahlberg To Star in Faith-Based Film ‘Stu’ With Rosalind Ross Directing

EXCLUSIVE: The always busy Mark Wahlberg looks to have found his next feature film as Deadline is hearing the A-lister is set to star in the drama Stu, with Rosalind Ross making her directing debut and also penned the script.

Wahlberg will produce along with his producing partner and manager Stephen Levinson along with Jordan Foss. Miky Lee and Colleen Camp will exec produce.

Not much is known about the plot other then it is a faith-based film loosely based on a true story and is something very close to Wahlberg’s heart and something he had been developing for a number of years. As someone whose schedule is usually filled years out, when an opening occurred at the top of the year, Wahlberg saw this as the perfect opportunity to finally move forward with the film.

Another element that helped push this film into production was how impressed Wahlberg was with first-time filmmaker Ross and knew this was the right person to tell the story he wanted to tell. Once financing was locked in, a production start date was set for next month.

Wahlberg is coming off a busy year that included his Netflix action pic Spenser Confidential, which marked his Netflix feature debut. He also had Joe Bell, which had its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

Wahlberg recently wrapped filming on Sony’s adaptation of Uncharted opposite Tom Holland as well as the Lionsgate drama Arthur The King. His action movie Infinite bows later this year.

While this Ross’ first film to go into production, she is developing multiple films that include her spec script Barbarian earned a spot on the 2016 Black List and is being produced by Atlas Entertainment.

Wahlberg is repped by WME and Leverage Management. Ross is repped by Range Media Partners, Heroes & Villains and Jackoway Tyerman.