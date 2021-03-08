Mark Pellegrino Joins Jeff Daniels In Showtime’s ‘American Rust’ As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime’s forthcoming American Rust has added Mark Pellegrino (Dexter) as a series regular. He joins Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney in the drama series which is scheduled to begin production in Pittsburgh in late March.

Based on Philipp Meyer’s celebrated debut novel of the same name, the family drama explores the tattered American dream through the eyes of a complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. When the woman he truly loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he’s willing to do to protect him.

Pellegrino will step into the role of Virgil Poe who is described as “wiry” and “hanging onto his good looks” — and he’s also unemployed. He plays the field but remains technically married to Grace Poe (Tierney), to whom he returns when he misses her bed or just needs a bed in general.

American Rust stars Emmy and Tony nominee Bill Camp (The Night Of), Tony winner David Alvarez (West Side Story), Alex Neustaedter (Colony) and newcomer Julia Mayorga as series regulars. The drama is executive produced by Dan Futterman (Capote), Michael De Luca (Escape From Dannemora), Jeff Daniels and Elisa Ellis, and Katie O’Connell Marsh (Narcos, Hannibal) for Boat Rocker Studios.

Pellegrino’s TV credits alsoinclude Lost, Being Human, 13 Reasons Why, The Closer, Supernatural, ER, The X-Files, NYPD Blue, The Practice, The Unit, Criminal Minds, Prison Break, Grey’s Anatomy, Ghost Whisperer, CSI and Breakout Kings. On the film side his credits include The Big Lebowski, Lethal Weapon 3, Mulholland Dr., Capote, National Treasure and The Number 23. He is repped by Framework Entertainment and Domain.