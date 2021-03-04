Mark Josephson Dies: New Music Seminar And Rockpool Entrepreneur Was 65

Rockpool was a record pool in the 80s promoting primarily rock and new wave records, which DJs subscribed. It was highly influential in the burgeoning college radio market, which boosted the emerging alternative, rap, and dance music markets. Rockpool billted itself as the original new wave rock and progressive dance music pool serving club DJs and college radio

The New Music Seminar was an annual music festival and conference that ran from 1980 to 1995. Josephson partners with Tom Silverman, Joel Webber, Danny Heaps and Scott Anderson to launch the first seminar, attended by 220 people at a New York rehearsal studio. At its peak, the NMS attraced more than 8,000 people from 35 countries, largely setting the agenda for emerging trends in the music industry in the trailing year.

Josephson eventually brought the NMS from partner Silverman, but the shows were downsized in their final years, even as they moved beyond New York to shows in Chicago and Los Angeles. Josephson left the NMS in 1994 and his Rockpool magazine ended the same year.

At his death, Josephson was involved with The Wellmont Theater, a concert venue in Montclair, NJ that partnered with LiveNation.

Josephson was a graduate of Brown University. No memorial plans or survivor information was immediately available.