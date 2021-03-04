Marco Pantani Movie Launches For Int’l Sales; TIFF Doc ‘Lift Like A Girl’ Sells To Middle East — EFM Briefs

The Pantani Affair Gets International & U.S. Sales Deals

EXCLUSIVE: The Pantani Affair (Il Caso Pantani), about iconic Italian cyclist Marco Pantani, is launching for international sales at the virtual EFM via Italian firm Iuvit Media Sales. The biographical drama, written, directed and produced by filmmaker and Mr.Arkadin Film founder Domenico Ciolfi (Passaggio A Vuoto), explores the last five years of champion cyclist Marco Pantani’s life, including the events surrounding a doping scandal during the 1999 Giro d’Italia and the beloved sportsman’s tragic death in 2004, at the age of 34. The film is one of the many in consideration for this year’s David Di Donatello awards, which opened its nominations to all movies released via streaming due to the pandemic. Three different actors play Pantani: Marco Palvetti (Gomorrah), Brenno Placido (Romanzo Criminale) and Fabrizio Rongione (Two Days). The film also stars Libero De Rienzo (The Two Popes), Francesco Pannofino (Boris), Gianfelice Imparato (Il Divo) and Monica Camporesi (The Adventures of Sally). Produced by Mr.Arkadin Film, in collaboration with Bper Banca and with the support of the Italian Ministry of Culture, Roma Lazio Film Commission, Emilia Romagna Film Commission and Trentino Film Commission, the film was released in Italy on 12 October 2020 by Koch Media. Little Studio Films is handling U.S. rights. Iuvit Media’s slate also includes Unto The Son, starring Harvey Keitel and Abbie Cornish.

TIFF Doc Lift Like A Girl Gets Middle East Deal

Lift Like A Girl Front Row Filmed Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Front Row Filmed Entertainment has picked up MENA rights to TIFF 2020 documentary Lift Like A Girl from Egyptian director Mayye Zayed, who also serves as producer. Shot over a period of four years, the documentary focuses on 14-year-old Zebiba, a member of Alexandria’s female weightlifting community. The film tracks Zebiba through her training, charting her wins and losses, as she overcomes the prejudices of a male-dominated sport on her journey from dust to gold. Pic is produced by Cléo Media in co-production with ZDF Das Kleine Fernsehspiel, in association with Jyoti Film and Rufy’s Films. It is Zayed’s first feature documentary. “Lift Like A Girl is a very special project that we are really proud to be representing for worldwide distribution,” stated Front Row CEO Gianluca Chacra. “Mayye is one of the important emerging female voices in the MENA and Lift is a strong statement on the rise of a generation of women that are looking to break patriarchal taboos in the Arab world.” The film received the Golden Dove Award for Best Film in the German competition in Dok Leipzig 2020 and three major awards at the 2020 Cairo International Film Festival including the Bronze Pyramid for Best First or Second Film, Audience Award and Isis Award for Best Egyptian Film representing women’s social and economical role.