Grammy-Winner Marc Anthony Joins Sofia Vergara Animated Film ‘Koati’ As Exec & Musical Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Grammy-winner Marc Anthony and his Magnus Studios team are joining Sofia Vergara’s animated feature comedy, Koati.

The project’s soundtrack, executive-produced by Latin music icon Anthony and produced by Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Julio Reyes Copello, will include 10 original songs by notable names in Latin music and will be released on the Magnus/Sony Music Latin labels and distributed by Sony Music Latin worldwide.

Produced by Upstairs Animation, Latin WE Productions and Los Hijos de Jack, Koati follows three unlikely heroes: Nachi, a free-spirited coatí; Xochi, a fearless monarch butterfly, and Pako, a hyperactive glass frog, as they embark on an adventure to stop a wicked coral snake Zaina (Vergara) from destroying their rainforest homeland and friends.

Produced simultaneously in English and Spanish, the voice cast includes Oscar-nominee Adriana Barraza (Babel), Joe Manganiello (Justice League), Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things) and actors/musicians Evaluna Montaner (Club 57) and Sebastián Villalobos (Soy Luna).

The film, which is due to be released later this year, was developed by producer-creator Anabella Dovarganes-Sosa, executive producer-chief story consultant Melissa Escobar and executive producer and lead actress, Vergara. Luis Balaguer (Latin WE) and Felipe Pimiento (Magnus Studios) will also act as executive producers. Timeless Films handles sales.

Latin American talent runs through the project from director Rodrigo Pérez-Castro (Ferdinand), production designer and visual development artist Simón Varela (Finding Nemo), writer and cultural consultant Ligiah Villalobos (Coco), and producer Julio Reyes Copello, who also composed the film’s score.

Marc Anthony said: “I am thrilled to join Sofia in a project where for the first time a renowned team of Hispanic producers, music stars, comedians, and actors come together outside of Hollywood to create an animated movie set up in the Latin American rainforests, which I feel is really exciting and long overdue. I will leave no stone unturned on the music being authentic and celebrating the amazing story and message of Koati. It’s time to show the world, and share what we Latinos have been enjoying for years in a very fun, inspirational film.”

Vergara added: “Koati is a beautiful animated film full of fun and exotic characters that will make you laugh and also touch your heart. I couldn’t dream of a better partner than Marc Anthony to bring this project to life with authentic and powerful Latin American music. Our team is very proud to finally share Koati with families around the world very soon!”

Singer, songwriter, actor, record executive, and TV producer Anthony is the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time. The two-time Grammy and six-time Latin Grammy winner has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide.