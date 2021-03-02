Emmy & Tony Winner Mandy Patinkin Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Patinkin has inked with ICM Partners.

Patinkin played CIA vet Saul Berenson on 96 episodes of Showtime’s Homeland, a role which landed him a Golden Globe TV supporting actor nomination and four out of his seven Emmy nominations. Patinkin won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the role of Dr. Jeffrey Geiger on Chicago Hope.

The Chicago, Ill. native cut his teeth in TV commercials and radio appearances before blazing a huge career on the New York stage playing opposite Meryl Streep and John Lithgow in the Arthur W. Pinero play Trelawny of the ‘Wells’. From 1975 through 1976, he also played Fortinbras, Prince of Norway and Player King in a Broadway revival of Hamlet, with Sam Waterston in the leading role. However, it was Patinkin’s turn as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita opposite that won him a Best Featured Actor in a Musical Tony Award in 1980. He was also nominated at the Tonys again in 1984 in the Best Actor Musical category for his role as George Seurat in Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George. Patinkin was nominated a third time in 2000 at the Tonys in the Best Actor Musical slot for The Wild Party.

Patinkin is currently voicing the upcoming animated film The Magician’s Elephant for Netflix. His many films include Wonder, Life Itself, Wish I Was Here, Daniel, Ragtime, Dick Tracy, The Princess Bride and Yentl; the latter for which he received his first Golden Globe nomination in the category of Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Patinkin continues to be represented by manager Iris Grossman at Echo Lake Entertainment and attorney Victoria Traube.