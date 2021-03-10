Management Firm Grandview Hires Former MXN Entertainment Rep Tracy Kopulsky

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based management firm Grandview has hired manager Tracy Kopulsky.

Kopulsky was most recently a manager at Mason Novick’s MXN Entertainment. She started her career at WME after graduating from the Radio/TV/Film Program at Northwestern University.

She works with writers across all mediums with a particular emphasis on elevated genre and comedy. Current clients include Michael Paisley (Dollhouse at STX, Bloom at Automatik), Aaron Rabin (Spy Who Came In From The Cold), Alanna Bennett (Roswell, New Mexico) and Arielle Díaz (Gentefied).

Kopulsky said: “I could not be more thrilled to be joining Grandview, a group of incredibly smart and driven managers who are focused on empowering and helping artists to achieve their goals as creators at the highest level.”

The Partners at Grandview commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Tracy to Grandview. She has incredible taste, wonderfully talented clients and we look forward to growing together.”