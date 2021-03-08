Malala Yousafzai Inks Programming Deal With Apple TV+

Women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai, the youngest ever Nobel laureate, has entered a multi-year programming partnership with Apple TV+. Under the multi-year pact, The I Am Malala author will work with the streaming platform on a slate of original programming spanning dramas, documentaries, children’s series and more that draw on her ability to inspire people around the world.

“I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream,” said Yousafzai. “And I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Apple to help bring these stories to life. I’m grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it.”

In 2013, Yousafzai published her best-selling memoir I Am Malala, which documented her journey from education activist to international icon. Since then Yousafzai published two more books, appeared in Davis Guggenheim’s He Named Me Malala and created Assembly, the digital publication catered for girls and young women all over the world. She also founded Malala Fund, championing every girl’s right to 12 years of safe, free, quality education.

The pact builds on Apple’s existing relationship with Yousafzai. In 2018, Apple became Malala Fund’s first Laureate partner, supporting the organization’s work with local advocates and teachers in eight countries where girls face significant education challenges. Apple also assists with technology, curriculum, and research into policy changes to support girls’ education. The partnership has since expanded, and in Brazil, Apple’s 10 Developer Academies have partnered with Malala Fund to advance girls’ education opportunities there and around the world.

Yousafzai and her Extracurricular production company join Apple TV+’s roster of talent, which includes Oprah Winfrey, Steven Speilberg, Tom Hanks, Will Smith, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Idris Elba, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, Alfonso Cuarón, and more.