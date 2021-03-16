Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman & Burn Gorman Starring In Thriller ‘Watcher’

Cast has been set for Chloe Okuno’s Watcher, with Maika Monroe (It Follows), Karl Glusman (Nocturnal Animals) and Burn Gorman (Enola Holmes) signing on for the phycological thriller.

The movie will begin shooting this month in Romania. It follows a young married couple Julia (Monroe) and Francis (Glusman) as they move into a new apartment together in Bucharest, just as a citywide panic is brewing over a possible serial killer on the loose. Julia, who finds herself isolated in her new surroundings, becomes increasingly tormented by the belief that she is being stalked by an unseen watcher in the adjacent building.

The film is a co-production between Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Spooky Pictures, the low-budget genre label formed by producers Steven Schneider and Roy Lee. The two companies have a multi-picture slate deal and this is the debut collaboration from that pact.

Zack Ford wrote the screenplay for Watcher and it will be produced by Lee and Schneider, with Derek Dauchy, John Finemore, Mason Novick, Aaron Kaplan and Sean Perrone. Stuart Manashil, Rami Yasin and James Hoppe will Executive Produce.

Cinetic is handling North American rights on the pic while AGC International is handling the rest of the world.