UTA Adds Fullscreen Duo Mahzad Babayan And Scarlett Perlman As Agents In Digital Talent Division

EXCLUSIVE: UTA said Wednesday that it has hired Mahzad Babayan and Scarlett Perlman as agents in the company’s Digital Talent division, where they will be tasked with generating opportunities for the agency’s roster of digital content creators that has grown to more than 130. The duo will be based in Los Angeles and report to UTA partner and Head of Digital Talent Ali Berman.

Babayan and Perlman had been at Fullscreen, where Babayan was VP Talent Management and Partnerships and Perlman was a senior talent manager. There they brokered deals within the lifestyle, beauty, music, publishing, podcasting and sports spaces for clients including Yoatzi Castro, Brandon Armstrong (Bdotdot5), MissDarcei, Hannah Jarrah, Alannized, Mango Street and Nick DiGiovanni, who we hear will also be making the move.

“Mahzad and Scarlett are deeply experienced in the digital talent landscape, and both are well-respected within the entertainment and media industries,” said Berman. “They share an innate ability to help content creators expand their online presence while finding opportunities for them to break into new business verticals. We are thrilled to welcome them to UTA.”

Before Fullscreen, Babayan worked at Red Wagon Entertainment. Perlman previously worked at Red Light Management in the electronic music division.

UTA guides its current roster of digital talent in deals surrounding premium video production, live entertainment, branded entertainment and endorsements, publishing, consumer products and more. That client list already includes the D’Amelio family, Emma Chamberlain, Rickey Thompson, Rhett & Link, Bretman Rock, Alisha Marie & Remi Ashten, Brittany Broski, Daniella Perkins, Jay Versace and Andrew Bachelor among others.