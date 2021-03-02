Magnet Releasing Acquires Thriller ‘Held’, Releases Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Magnet Releasing has acquired worldwide rights to horror-thriller Held from directors Chris Lofing and Travis Cluff (The Gallows). The genre-driven shingle of Magnolia Pictures also released the chilling trailer. Magnet will release Held in theaters and on demand April 9.

Starring and written by Jill Awbrey, Held follows Emma (Awbrey) and Henry (Bart Johnson) as they attempt to reinvigorate their marriage after they realize it is losing its spark. They go on a vacation to a remote high-end rental, complete with automated smart house features and integrated security. Their getaway to reconnect turns into a nightmare as they are forcibly trapped inside the house. An unknown “Voice” watches their every move through an array of hidden cameras, revealing an intimate and unsettling knowledge of their relationship. While the situation grows increasingly brutal, Emma and Henry must work together to uncover the truth and find a way out before it’s too late.

“Chris Lofing and Travis Cluff have delivered a frighteningly creepy vision,” said Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles. “You’ll never look at a ‘smart’ home in the same way again.”

“We know what it’s like to be given a shot in an industry that is so competitive – where newcomers are often overlooked,” said Lofing & Cluff. “We’re proud to bring Jill’s unique vision to life. Her story is empowering, original and terrifying. We’re thrilled to be working with Magnet to bring Held to the world and look forward to thrilling audiences as well.”

Held is produced at Tremendum Pictures by Lofing, Cluff and Kyle Gentz. Executive producers are Brent Powell, Ryan Pratt, Jener Dasilva, Sohrab Sohrabi, Thomas Dowell and Tyler Myers.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and Magnolia SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden with Pip Ngo from XYZ Films on behalf of Tremendum. Magnolia Head of International Sales Lorna Lee Torres and Director of International Sales Marie Zeniter will be introducing the film to buyers at EFM this week.

Watch the trailer above and check out the poster below.