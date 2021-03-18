Magic Mountain Announces April 1 Reopening After Being Closed For More Than A Year

Six Flags Magic Mountain will reopen to visitors on April 1, park officials announced on Twitter today.

It’s the first day that theme parks are allowed to open under guidelines of the Red tier of California’s coronavirus reopening plan.

The park will be open for members and passholders on April 1 and 2, and then open to the general public on April 3, according to officials.

Because of coronavirus concerns — and under state regulations — tickets and reservations will be available online to California Residents only, said officials.

THRILLS ARE BACK! 🙌🎢 Six Flags Magic Mountain will be reopening WITH RIDES on April 1&2 for Members/Passholders and daily April 3 to the general public! Tickets & reservations will be available online to California Residents only #TheThrillIsCalling #ThrillCapitaloftheWorld pic.twitter.com/UGqujfEUDX — Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) March 18, 2021

Under those California guidelines, theme parks are allowed to reopen at 15 percent capacity in the red tier. Visitors are also limited to groups 10 or fewer, and from no more than three households.

If case numbers continue trending downward Los Angeles County, where Magic Mountain is located, could advance to the Orange tier by early April, allowing more capacity at theme parks — up to 25%.

The move comes one day after Disneyland and California Adventure announced an April 30 reopening, more than one year after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic. By the end of April Disneyland’s home, Orange County, is also expected to be in the Orange tier.

State health officials announced earlier this month that theme parks can reopen beginning April 1 in counties that have reached the red tier of the state’s four-level Blueprint for a Safer Economy. L.A County moved into the red tier on Monday.

Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott’s Berry Farm have not yet announced their reopening plans.

City News Service contributed to this report.