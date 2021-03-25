Madica Productions And Allyance Media Group Form Strategic Partnership To Develop And Produce Content

Allyance Media Group and Madica Productions are uniting for a new creative partnership that will see AMG’s Diga Studios, helmed by former MTV president Tony DiSanto, and Madica collaborate on the development and production of TV, film, digital and podcasting projects. Additionally, each company will be taking an equity stake in the other to solidify the strategic relationship.

“This deal gives us a key strategic partnership with Tony DiSanto, Shawn Strickland and the entire Allyance Media team which will enable us to continue to grow across all aspects of our business. With several projects already in development the partnership was a natural next step in our relationship” said Madica co-founders Jeff Tahler and Shawn Sachs.

The partnership will enable Diga to tap into Madica’s relationships through its sister company, global PR and communications firm Sunshine Sachs. It will elevate the sensibility the label is known for, while providing Madica with access to the creative and production capabilities of Diga and the rest of the AMG family. As part of the deal, Madica will be bringing on several new hires at senior executive positions who will report directly to Tahler.

“From the start of our working relationship it was clear that Jeff and Shawn value creative collaboration – particularly with talented individuals both in front of and behind the camera – as much as we do,” said Strickland. “We’re thrilled to have Madica join the Allyance family.”

The news follows the recent Netflix premiere of Madica Productions series Ginny and Georgia, which was developed and produced by the company. Sunshine Sachs and Tahler built Madica Productions out of a necessity to continue to find new ways for clients and colleagues to tell stories that entertain, inspire and innovate as well as their desire to tell original stories they were passionate about.

“I’ve known Shawn Sachs personally and professionally for more than 20 years and I can honestly say there’s no one I’d rather be in business with,” said AMG CEO DiSanto, who began working with Sachs during his time at MTV. “He and Jeff have built something special in Madica, a company that shares our sensibilities and goal of creating across a wide canvas, bringing unique ideas, talents and partners to the table through their partnership with Sunshine Sachs.”

Madica and Diga have begun pitching tentpole projects in the first quarter, with new projects hitting the market soon.