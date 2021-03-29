Lynn Barrie Exits As Freeform SVP Of Original Programming & Development

EXCLUSIVE: Lynn Barrie is leaving Freeform after a three-year stint as SVP Original Programming and Development.

Barrie, who was brought in by then-Freeform head of programming Karey Burke in early 2018, oversaw the development of scripted drama and comedy series for Freeform. Some of the projects that went to pilot and were picked up to series while Barrie was at the network include comedies Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, already renewed for a second season, and Single Drunk Female as well as drama Cruel Summer.

A veteran programming executive, Barrie moved to Freeform from ABC, where she served as VP Comedy Development and shepherded the development and production of scripted comedies including Speechless and The Goldbergs. Previously, Barrie served as SVP Current Programming at ABC Entertainment Group, where she oversaw the production of all scripted dramas and comedies, including The Middle, Modern Family and Happy Endings.

Barrie began her career at 20th Century Fox TV in 2001 as manager, Creative Affairs, and was promoted to director in 2002. There she covered live-action and animated series, including Reba, Greg the Bunny, How I Met Your Mother, American Dad! and Arrested Development. In 2005 she was named VP Comedy Development & Creative Affairs, where she oversaw the development of Modern Family and Better Off Ted.