‘Lupin’ Star Omar Sy & Director Louis Leterrier Re-Team With Netflix For ‘On The Other Side Of The Tracks’ Sequel

Omar Sy and Louis Leterrier, the star and director respectively of Netflix hit series Lupin, are teaming with the streamer again on a sequel to 2021 French comedy On The Other Side Of The Tracks.

The pic will see Sy and co-star Laurent Lafitte reprise their roles from the original movie, which was the story of two very different police officers who team up after a business mogul’s wife is murdered.

In the currently untitled sequel, the unlikely pair are reunited for a new investigation that takes them all the way up to the French Alps. Izïa Higelin (Samba) also stars. Stéphane Kazandjian wrote the screenplay, Eric and Nicolas Altmayer are producing. Production got underway yesterday in the French Alps. Netflix will release in 2022.

The original On The Other Side Of The Tracks grossed $33.5M globally.

