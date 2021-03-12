Lucy Hale To Star In AMC Crime Drama Series ‘Ragdoll’

Lucy Hale is set as a lead in Ragdoll, a crime drama series for AMC and Alibi based on the novel by Daniel Cole, Deadline has confirmed. The series hails from Sid Gentle Films, the British production company behind Killing Eve.

Adapted for television by Freddy Syborn, the six-part drama is described as a “modern-day Faustian thriller” centers on the murder of six people whose bodies have been dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body — nicknamed “The Ragdoll.”

Assigned to the shocking case are DS Nathan Rose, recently reinstated to the London Met; his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter; and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds, portrayed by Hale. The “Ragdoll Killer” taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose’s name among them. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny.

Filming is slated to begin this spring for a premiere later this year. Ragdoll will air on AMC in the United States and Alibi in the UK.

Syborn will serve as the lead writer and executive producer. Series will be executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Films Ltd, one of BBC Studios invested indie production companies. Dan McDermott and Kristin Jones will take the lead for AMC and Philippa Collie Cousins, Commissioning Editor, Drama for UKTV will be executive producer for Alibi. Lizzie Rusbridger will produce.

Best known for her starring role in Pretty Little Liars, Hale recently starred as the titular character in the CW’s Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene, as well as Life Sentence and Privileged. She recently completed filming Borrego, on which she also serves as an executive producer, and will be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy The Hating Game, based on the book by Sally Thorne.

