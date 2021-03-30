‘Lucifer’ Stars Tom Ellis, Lesley-Ann Brandt & More Celebrate Series Production Wrap: “Now We Say Goodbye”

Netflix has extinguished the flames of hell as Lucifer wrapped up its final day of production on Monday. The supernatural series, which will return for the second half of its fifth season in May, will come to an end with its sixth and final season.

Among those in the Lucifer team celebrating the series wrap was star Tom Ellis, who stars as Lucifer himself. On Monday, the Miranda and Players actor shared a picture of of a lighter engraved with the first and last days of Lucifer – a souvenir commemorating his time on the series.

“Today is the day. 6 years ago I started a journey with the most amazing group of people and today we say a fond farewell to each other,” he captioned his Instagram post. “Thank you to every single crew member who has helped bring the story of #Lucifer to life. what a ride.”

Also sharing her thoughts about wrapping the series was co-star Lesley-Ann Brandt, who appears as Mazikeen, Lucifer’s ex and former servant. Brandt shared an Instagram post where she expressed gratitude for all members of the Lucifer team.

The Spartacus and Adult Night actress posted a selfie in costume, complete with a prop dagger.

She captioned her photo: “Here we are, at the end of our journey you and I. We have laughed and cried , loved and lost and now we say goodbye, you and I. Ever faithful to your story, ever faithful to your journey, your body, your heart. Never more to speak as you speak but never without your words. Grateful am I for seasons. Grateful I am for lessons. Grateful I am for challenges. Grateful I am. Blessed are the memories we share, you and I. Your skin was my skin. Your heart IS my heart. Forever but no more, I loved you like no other. On this, our last day, I sit in immense gratitude that I told your story. Your story of love, betrayal, forgiveness, reflection, most importantly, of LOVE. Never as close to another, but ready to love another, Mazikeen of the Lilim, we are one, you and I. For what was, what is and what is meant to be, THANK YOU….for all of it.”

Also sharing social media posts on the final day of shooting were Aimee Garcia and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich. Lucifer returns for season 5B on May 28.

See the Instagram and Twitter posts below.

And that is a wrap on #Lucifer. Thanks everybody. — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) March 30, 2021