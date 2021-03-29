‘Lucifer’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date For Second Half Of Season 5

The summer just got a little hotter as Netflix revealed that Lucifer will return in May for the second half of Season 5. The streamer posted the announcement on Twitter with a meme of Tom Ellis’ Lucifer and Lauren German’s Detective Chloe Decker.

“We know that more episode are what you truly desire. Season 5B arrives on Netflix May 28th,” the official Lucifer Netflix Twitter account shared on Monday.

The supernatural series, which initially aired on Fox for three season before coming to Netflix, follows Ellis’ Lucifer who is bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping LAPD detective Chloe Decker. In the fifth season, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, “will they or won’t they?” Lucifer came back for season 5 in August and will come to an end with an upcoming sixth season, after Ellis closed a deal to return as the titular character back in May 2020. Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro co-star. Lucifer is produced by WBTV in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The series is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed. See the official Netflix announcement below.