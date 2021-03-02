‘Love & Monsters’ Director Michael Matthews Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: South African filmmaker Michael Matthews has signed with Range Media Partners.

“Tanya Cohen and Rich Cook have been with me since my first feature Five Fingers for Marseilles,” said Matthews. “With their talent and incredible work ethic, I’m excited to join them and the Range Media team!”

Matthews most recently directed the critically-acclaimed adventure film, Love & Monsters starring Dylan O’Brien and Jessica Henwick for Paramount and 21 Laps, which was a hit PVOD release in fall of 2020 and will be released internationally by Netflix in April 2021. The film was hailed by critics as “One of the best surprises of 2020”, “Throwback to the Amblin-era fantasy adventure films”, “With surprising emotional depth” and debuted at #1 on iTunes and Amazon Prime. He first got attention for his contemporary African Spaghetti Western Five Fingers For Marseilles which was written by Drummond and premiered at TIFF in 2017 in the Discovery Program.

“Michael is a spectacular visionary talent who has a unique ability to blend genres with visual and visceral spectacle with complexity and depth taking audiences on a gripping emotional thrill ride that’s always a hell of a lot of escapist fun,” said Cohen. “All of his films pack a serious amount of attitude with a potent emotional punch and I am excited to see him continue to inspire a sense of wonder with global audiences for generations to come.”

Range Media Partners was founded in September 2020 by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham. A collective of leaders in the entertainment and business industries, Range Media Partners takes a bespoke, hands-on and holistic approach to managing all aspects of clients’ careers and their various business opportunities. With clientele spanning film, television, music, literary, and activism, Range continues to be at the forefront of representation across the evolving media landscape.

In addition to Range, Matthews is repped by Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.