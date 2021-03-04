‘Love Island’ To Return To ITV This Summer

ITV has confirmed that hit entertainment show Love Island will be restored to its summer schedule after last year’s sun-soaked dating format was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV’s content chief Kevin Lygo said Love Island will be back after it has been off-air for around a year. The last season was a winter version, filmed in South Africa by ITV Studios for ITV2.

His confirmation follows ITV CEO Carolyn McCall saying last month that this year’s season was in the balance as Covid-19 continues to rampage across Europe.

“We will want to put Love Island on air because it’s been off air for a little while [after] we didn’t do it last summer. We’re looking at all our options at the moment because the pandemic makes that hard,” she told the BBC.

The Daily Mirror reported this week that the island of Jersey has been identified as a back-up for the Love Island’s traditional home in Mallorca, should international travel be restricted when filming needs to take place.