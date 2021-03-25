‘Love And Ice Wine’: Nazneen Contractor & Brennan Elliot To Star In Hallmark Romance

EXCLUSIVE: Nazneen Contractor and Brennan Elliot will star in Hallmark’s latest romance, Love and Ice Wine, directed by Don McBreaty.

The film, which has started production in Ontario, Canada, is set to premiere on Hallmark in winter 2022. Contractor stars as Cristina, a food and wine critic who hits her head and loses her memory while accidentally visiing a winery she panned in the past, owned and operated by single dad Michael (Elliot).

Elliott, has appeared in over ten Hallmark movies including Christmas Encore, All of My Heart: Inn Love and All of My Heart: The Wedding. His additional credits include UnReal, The Catch, Love You Like Christmas and Cedar Cove.

Contractor has recently starred in two projects for the network A Winter Getaway and The Christmas Ring. The actress has also acted in Star Wars Resistance, The Loud House, Ransom, Major Crimes and Heroes Reborn.

Though the actors are both Hallmark alums, Love and Ice Wine will be the first project that sees the two stars working together.