‘Lost Ollie’: Jonathan Groff, Mary J. Blige, Gina Rodriguez Among Six Cast In Netflix Family Series

Netflix has set its main cast for Lost Ollie, a live-action/animation hybrid family series based on William Joyce and Brandon Oldenburg’s book Ollie’s Odyssey. Jonathan Groff (Frozen, Hamilton), Mary J. Blige (Mudbound, Power Book II: Ghost), Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen, O Brother, Where Art Thou?), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin, Kajillionaire), Jake Johnson (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Jurassic World) and Kesler Talbot (50 States of Fright) have been cast in a mix of live action and voice roles in the series from Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Two Strings, Coraline), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse), Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment and Industrial Light & Magic.

Created, adapted and executive produced by Tindle, Lost Ollie follows a lost toy, searching across the countryside for the boy who lost him, and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend.

Netflix

Groff will voice Ollie, a handmade toy rabbit stitched together from odds and ends. Ollie has a pure spirit with a heart of gold and never ruins a chance to make friends. He’s been best friends with Billy since forever, until one day he ends up in a resale shop with no way home. Though he’s often afraid of the unknown, Ollie puts on a brave face and sets off to find Billy, meeting other toys to help him along the way.

Blige will voice Rosy, a raggedy teddy bear stitched together from other toys. Rosy is a fearless warrior who is deeply passionate with inspiring confidence. While unsure of Ollie at first, she becomes an important ally as she joins them on their journey.

Nelson will voice Zozo, a clown doll who is an old toy and an even older soul. Zozo is a true gentleman with a good sense of humor, and after meeting Ollie and hearing his story, he agrees to help Ollie on his journey.

Rodriguez will play Momma. Billy’s mother Sharon is a loving woman who inspires creativity and imagination in her son. She makes sure to cherish their time together, teaching Billy all the things he’ll need to know to find happiness in the future.

Johnson will play Daddy. Billy’s father James is overworked and stressed, doing his best to take care of Billy and his wife, Sharon. Sometimes that stress leads to being short with Billy, but he’s doing all he can to make a good life for his son.

Talbot will play Billy, a young boy with a mind bursting with creativity. He shares a magical bond with his toy Ollie, a homemade rabbit made by his beloved mother, who joins him on all of his adventures. When Ollie gets lost, Billy embarks on a mission to find him.

The series will be executive produced by Shawn Levy and Josh Barry from Stranger Things producer 21 Laps Entertainment, with Emily Morris serving as co-executive producer. Brandon Oldenburg, CCO of Flight School Studio & Lampton Enochs will also serve as executive producer with Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) creating CGI characters for the series.

Levy and his 21 Laps Entertainment recently signed a first-look deal for features with Netflix and extended the company’s TV overall deal. 21 Laps is one of Netflix’s most prolific producers, with numerous series in production and more than 15 additional series and films in active development. In addition to Stranger Things, 21 Laps’ Netflix series include the popular docuseries Unsolved Mysteries and upcoming fantasy epic Shadow and Bone, which premieres April 23.