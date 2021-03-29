Lorenzo De Maio Exits Endeavor Content, Sets Up Fremantle-Backed Venture

Lorenzo De Maio is leaving Endeavor Content to set up his own venture, backed by Fremantle.

De Maio, who was a partner and EVP at the agency’s content division, oversaw its television sales and advisory group, where he focused on packaging, financing and selling shows globally.

He has launched De Maio Entertainment, backed by a long-term partnership deal with the American Gods producer. He will work with Fremantle and its in-house producers to “support the growth” of its script and factual slate and explore new opportunities with Fremantle.

De Maio oversaw the packaging and sale of shows such as Killing Eve, The Night Manager and Normal People during his time at Endeavor Content. Prior to joining Endeavor Content, he was President of Production at the Dino De Laurentiis Company, where he was an executive on the NBC series Hannibal and a producer across its film slate.

He said, “I am extremely grateful and proud of all we have accomplished as a team at Endeavor Content, having the privilege of working with incredible producers and creators, and bringing global successes to audiences worldwide. I am always looking for new and disruptive opportunities as the business quickly develops, and now is the perfect time to launch this company in partnership with Fremantle. I really admire the vision and leadership of Jen Mullin and Andrea Scrosati and am so excited to be working with all the extraordinary producers and companies in the Fremantle ecosystem to bring exceptional and inclusive storytelling to audiences worldwide.”

Andrea Scrosati, COO of Fremantle, added, “Lorenzo is one of the most creative and skilled executives in the entertainment industry and his track record speaks for itself. We have known each other for a number of years, and I have always been incredibly impressed by his vision and capacity to deliver. I look forward to working closely together with Lorenzo to help bring his project to life, while I have no doubt that with his support, the Fremantle scripted and documentary slate will now accelerate and grow even faster than our already ambitious plans”.