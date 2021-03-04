Tribeca Drama ‘Lorelei’ With Jena Malone And Pablo Schreiber Lands U.S. Deal At Vertical

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired U.S. rights to Lorelei, the drama from writer-director Sabrina Doyle that bowed at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. Jena Malone and Pablo Schreiber star in the pic, which is now being eyed for a day-and-date release this summer in theaters and VOD.

Visit Films is repping rights and is now presenting the film to buyers at the virtual European Film Market.

The pic is a working-class fable about Wayland (Schreiber), who returns to his blue-collar hometown after being in prison for 15 years for armed robbery. He inadvertently reconnects with his high school girlfriend Dolores (Malone), now a single mother struggling to support her three kids. Wayland eventually moves in with the chaotic family and becomes a reluctant yet much-needed father figure, and struggling to pay the bills he finds himself drawn back to his old ways as Dolores yearns for her pre-motherhood dream of living in Los Angeles.

The Florida Project producers and Freestyle Picture Company partners Kevin Chinoy and Francesca Silvestri are producing the pic with producer Jennifer Radzikowski. The film is executive produced by Arnold Zimmerman, Jianulla Zimmerman, Schreiber and Malone.

“From first-time writer-director Sabrina Doyle, we’re excited to bring this visually stunning and moving portrait of a true working-class American family to audiences later this year,” said Vertical Entertainment co-president Rich Goldberg. “Schreiber and Malone deliver knock out performances which struck the whole Vertical team.”

Said Doyle, a British writer and onetime BBC journalist: “As a first-generation high school graduate, I wanted to make a film that depicts the resilience of hard-up Americans – their ability to adapt and transform. And to dream big, even when life conspires to keep them small. Pablo, Jena and our three young newcomers all deliver incredible performances, and I’m delighted to partner with Vertical Entertainment to bring this film to U.S. audiences.”

Josh Spector negotiated the deal for Vertical with Ryan Kampe of Visit Films.