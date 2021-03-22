‘Looney Tunes Cartoon’ EP Pete Browngardt Strikes Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Animation & Cartoon Network Studios

Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios have teamed up to sign their first joint overall deal – with Pete Browngardt, exec producer of HBO Max’s Looney Tunes Cartoons

The deal will allow Browngardt, who created Cartoon Network’s Uncle Grandpa and Secret Mountain Fort Awesome, to develop and produce animated programming at both WarnerMedia-owned studios.

The multi-year agreement is the first joint deal between the companies. It will allow Browngardt flexibility across both companies’ character and franchise libraries and give him the opportunity to pursue projects intended for both kid and adult audiences across WarnerMedia platforms and third party networks and streamers.

Warner Bros. Animation currently produces series including Harley Quinn Tiny Toons Looniversity, Velma and Young Justice for HBO Max, DC Super Hero Girls, Teen Titans Go!, ThunderCats Roar for Cartoon Network and The Tom and Jerry Show and Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs! for Boomerang as well as Animaniacs for Hulu and Green Eggs and Ham for Netflix.

Cartoon Network Studios is behind series such as Adventure Time, Ben 10, Steven Universe and Powerpuff Girls as well as Adult Swim series Primal, Samurai Jack and Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law.

Browngardt’s other credits include Cartoon Network shows including Chowder, The Marvelous Midadventures of Flapjack and Adventure Time and he started his career working on Futurama.

Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios said, “This inaugural cross-studio deal is one example of how we intend to meet the growing demand for animated content by being innovative, in not just our storytelling, but in the opportunities we provide to creatives in our industry. It was no small task to bring the Looney Tunes back to their classic shorts and Pete knocked it out of the park with Looney Tunes Cartoons. He is one of our most prolific producers, with a love for the art of animation, that fuels his bold and imaginative ideas. I’m thrilled that he will continue creating at Warner Bros. Animation and am excited to see how he brings that same passion to Cartoon Network Studios.”

Browngardt added, “I have been lucky enough to call each of these studios my home at different points in my career. It’s only fitting that I begin this next run with the best of both worlds—returning home to Cartoon Network Studios and continuing my partnership with Warner Bros. Animation, which has been one of the most fulfilling of my career.”