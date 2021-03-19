You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Lizzo To Search For Full-Figured Stage Performers & Models In Amazon Reality Series

Lizzo
AP

Lizzo’s on the hunt for dancers and models who are “Good as Hell” for an untitled reality series at Amazon Studios.

The “Truth Hurts” and “Because I Love You” singer has set an unscripted series with the streamer, that will follow her on her continued search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage.

The untitled Lizzo project, which is currently in development and casting, is produced by Amazon, under the singer’s first look deal with the studio. Lizzo will serve as executive producer.

The Grammy-winning rapper-singer-flautist appeared alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in Hustlers and voice acted in UglyDolls. In 2019 she took home three Grammy Awards for best pop solo performance, best traditional R&B performance and best urban contemporary album.

