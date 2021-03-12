Liz Hannah Launches Production Company With Overall Deal At Civic Center Media/MRC Television

EXCLUSIVE: Golden Globe-nominated writer Liz Hannah (The Post, The Girl From Plainville) has signed an overall deal with MRC Television and Civic Center Media, a joint venture between UTA and MRC. Under the pact, Hannah will develop and produce television projects with the indie studio partnership through her newly launched company, Happy Friday Productions. Hannah’s goal for Happy Friday Prods. is to tell stories and produce feature film and television projects with authentic perspectives and voices which she will produce alongside Brittany Kahan Ward.

“Liz is a beautiful storyteller who creates worlds that both swallow you up and leave you feeling inspired,” said MRC Television President Elise Henderson. “Her characters have an authenticity, specificity and relatability that connect audiences to their journey, and more importantly to the messages that transcend them.”

Hannah is currently executive producing and serving as showrunner alongside Patrick Macmanus on Hulu/UCP’s The Girl From Plainville, based on Jesse Barron’s Esquire article of the same name. The limited series, which follows the true story of Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy III, is also executive produced by Brittany Kahan Ward and Elle Fanning, who will star as Carter. Additionally, Hannah is a writer/executive producer of The Dropout, Hulu and Searchlight TV’s upcoming limited series based on the ABC News/ABC Radio podcast of the same name about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos.

On the film side, Hannah is adapting Alexandra Andrews’ novel, Who is Maud Dixon?, which she will also direct, for Universal Pictures, Pascal Pictures and Chris Morgan Productions. Lee, a biopic about World War II photojournalist Lee Miller, written by Hannah and directed by Ellen Kuras, is set to star Kate Winslet.

Hannah’s first screenplay, The Post, which she co-rote with Josh Singer, was directed by Steven Spielberg, with Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks starring. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Actress for Streep. Hannah and Singer were nominated for a Golden Globe. Additionally, Hannah wrote Long Shot, directed by Jonathan Levine and starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen; Netflix’s All The Bright Places, directed by Brett Haley with Elle Fanning and Justice Smith starring; and served as a writer-producer on season two of David Fincher’s praised Mindhunter series for which she, along with the rest of the writing team, were nominated for a WGA Award.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with MRC on this new venture,” said Hannah. “Reuniting with (MRC President) Elise Henderson has been a long-term goal since our first meeting years ago. It was a no brainer.”

Civic Center Media/MRC Television also has deals with Lewellen Pictures, the recently launched company of Dakota and Elle Fanning, as well as Cynthia Erivo’s Edith’s Daughter. Series currently in production include The Great season 2 for Hulu, The Shrink Next Door with Apple TV+ and The Terminal List for Amazon Studios.