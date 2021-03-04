LiveXLive Media Names Andy Vick Head Of Programming And EVP, StudioOne

LiveXLive Media, owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, has tabbed Andy Vick as head of programming and EVP of StudioOne, LiveXLive’s’s newly-formed content division.

StudioOne will focus on developing and distributing new original programming and tentpole events across the LiveXLive platform, including LiveXLive’s OTT linear channel, social media channels, and network.

Vick will create and expand digitally native content to drive subscribers, sponsors and new revenue streams across the LiveXLive flywheel – “listen, watch, attend, engage and transaction” – of audio, video, podcast/vodcasts, live-streaming, virtual goods, merchandise and pay-per-views. Podcasts will expand to include video and new scripted shows for the LiveXLive platform, as well as licensing content to Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services.

StudioOne will also develop a wide array of partnerships with the industry including but not limited to content partners, distribution and licensing deals, talent, agencies, and management teams. StudioOne will also serve as a creative support system for Sales by developing custom, co-branded content for brand clients.

Vick is a senior level executive that has worked within the entertainment and technology industries for 15 years in strategic and creative leadership roles. Most recently, Vick was president of virtual reality and immersive entertainment at STX Entertainment, a global media company that specializes in the development, production, marketing and distribution of talent-driven content.

In 2015, he cofounded and was chief content officer for Surreal, Inc., an award-winning production company focused on immersive content and technology. Both Facebook and YouTube secured Surreal under large production deals to help launch their own immersive video products. Under Vick, Surreal produced over 100 VR experiences which drove hundreds of millions of views across social and YouTube channels. Talent collaborators included Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsey, Jimmy Kimmel, and Key & Peele.

“LiveXLive has purposely engineered themselves for a future where talent and partners can walk right through the front door and plug directly into their comprehensive and fully integrated flywheel<” Vick said. “From interactive live streaming to on-demand video, podcasts, digital radio, OTT apps, in-person events, and custom physical goods…they are a one-stop-shop. Everyone knows this is where the music and entertainment business is headed, and lucky for me, LiveXLive is already there. I’m humbled at the opportunity and looking forward to working with the LiveXLive team to keep pushing boundaries.”

LiveXLive’s President Dermot McCormack stated, “We continue to build on our outstanding and experienced team of successful, highly entrepreneurial executives and operational leaders. I look forward to working closely with Andy to build a unified vision between the creation and distribution of content. Andy will work with the leadership team to define a digital-facing content strategy that ties directly to the overall LiveXLive flywheel.”