Lionsgate Promotes Amanda Kozlowski To EVP, Head Of Data Strategy & Innovation

Amanda Kozlowski has been elevated to the position of EVP, Head of Data Strategy & Innovation for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

She previously served as SVP of Digital Marketing. Kozlowski will report to Jen Hollingsworth, Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group COO. Hollingsworth’s Strategy and Innovation group is looking to further data- and measurement-based decision making inside the Motion Picture Group, in order to adapt the company to the changing rapid streaming environment.

Kozlowski’s Data Strategy & Innovation team will be responsible for designing and managing data and technology solutions, consumer and market research, and advanced analytics across the division, servicing all functions and windows. The group will also lead change management initiatives, business transformation efforts, and people and culture programs, the latter in close partnership with Lionsgate’s HR department and the Motion Picture Group’s new Inclusive Content group, also under Hollingsworth’s Strategy & Innovation team.

“This promotion recognizes the importance of the work Amanda is doing to drive transformational change and leverage data across every aspect of our business,” Hollingsworth said. “Amanda’s incredible vision and advanced leadership skills have already established her as one of Lionsgate’s key executive team members. With this change, Amanda now turns her innate abilities to innovate and inspire toward helping the Motion Picture Group achieve our goal of being a workplace that champions inclusion, empowers staff, and continues to drive progress toward the future.”

Kozlowski joined Lionsgate in 2008 as a junior manager in the marketing department and has rose through the ranks. As SVP Digital Marketing, she oversaw Lionsgate’s marketing efforts across traditional and emerging platforms and technologies for the entire home entertainment and digital distribution division, including Lionsgate movies and TV titles, original Starz programming, a 17K-title library, and third-party titles from such content companies as StudioCanal, Amazon Studios, and CBS Films. Prior to joining Lionsgate, Kozlowski oversaw campaigns for marketing agency A.D.D. Marketing + Advertising as well for the nonprofit organization Film Independent. Kozlowski holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina.