Lionsgate Names Nilay Shah Exec VP, Head Of Investor Relations

Lionsgate said Monday it has tapped Wall Street buy-side analyst Nilay Shah as executive VP and head of investor relations

Shah, with 15 years’ experience at Citadel, Ivory Capital, Franklin Templeton and other financial institutions, reports to Lionsgate CFO Jimmy Barge. He replaces James Marsh, who is now heading investor relations for mobile game platform Skillz.

As Lionsgate IR chief, Shah will be crafting the company’s investor relations strategies across its portfolio of businesses, oversee communications with the financial community and spearhead investor marketing initiatives. The IR function also manages the company’s profile at investor conferences and quarterly earnings calls with shareholders. He joins the company at felicitous time for its Wall Street profile and stock price., which has more than tripled from its 52-week low last March. It closed Friday at $18.41.

He will also serve on Lionsgate’s executive management committee.

Shah previously worked at Citadel Global Equities as a technology, media, and telecom analyst. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager and equity analyst at Ivory Capital and a portfolio manager at UBS O’Connor. He began his buy-side investing career at Franklin Templeton.

“Nilay is a world-class addition to our management team who brings a deep understanding of the company and the TMT space as well as a unique buy-sider’s perspective to our investor outreach,” said Barge.

“As we continue to invest in our content pipelines, accelerate the convergence of our studio and platform businesses and grow Starz into one of the world’s leading premium subscription platforms, he has the right skill set to communicate our value creation story to analysts and current and prospective shareholders alike.”

“I have followed Lionsgate closely, as both an analyst and a shareholder, for more than 10 years,” said Shah. “I’m very excited to become part of the company’s continued growth and evolution with the opportunity to tell its value creation story to the investment community.”

Shah received his MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business in 2008. He is a 2003 graduate of Northwestern University with a B.A. degree in Economics and International Studies.

Lionsgate has reported four consecutive strong quarters, driven by record library revenues of $765 million for the trailing 12 months, strong domestic and international streaming subscriber growth at Starz and robust global demand for its film and television content pipelines.