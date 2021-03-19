Lionsgate Acquires ‘The Virtuoso’ Thriller Starring Anson Mount, Abbie Cornish & Anthony Hopkins

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has picked up the North American and U.K. distribution rights to noir thriller, The Virtuoso, starring Anson Mount (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Abbie Cornish (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), and Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins (The Father). Directed and produced by Nick Stagliano, the film is slated to be released in theaters and on-demand in Q2 of 2021.

Lionsgate

James C. Wolf wrote the screenplay. Hopkins stars as The Mentor, the head of a sophisticated group of highly skilled assassins. And at the top of them all is a hitman (Mount) who is the very best at what he does – not merely a professional, but a true artist, a virtuoso. Tortured by a past job gone wrong, and to satisfy an outstanding debt to The Mentor, The Virtuoso accepts a new assignment – but he’s given no name or photo, only a code word and the information that his target will be in a rustic diner in a dying town. With several possible targets, including a deputy sheriff, an encounter with a local woman (Cornish) threatens to derail his mission and endanger his life.

Eddie Marsan, Richard Brake, Diora Baird, and David Morse round out the cast. Executive producers are Fred Fuchs, Nancy Stagliano, Mount, Chris Bongirne, Stephen Hays, Peter Graham, Stanley Preschutti, Mark Padilla, and Jason Moring.

Moring’s Double Dutch International handles international rights and recently introduced the film to buyers in Berlin. The filmmakers handled North American rights with their attorney Marc Jacobson and Lionsgate VP Acquisitions Lauren Bixby.