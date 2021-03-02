Liongate, Starz Ink Multiyear First Window Output Deal

Lionsgate and its premium subscription platform Starz have closed a multiyear, exclusive first window output deal for all theatrically released Lionsgate and Summit label films when current agreements expire at the end of 2021 and the end of 2022.

The agreement will bring Starz franchises including John Wick as well as Borderlands, White Bird: A Wonder Story, Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret, Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snake and future installments of the Saw franchise.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer called the agreement “the next logical step in capitalizing on the combination of our two companies. It gives our brands and franchises an exciting new platform home, accelerates the convergence of our studio and platform businesses and will support Starz’s continued growth into one of the world’s leading premium subscription platforms.”

Starz has 28 million subscribers, more than half are streaming subscribers. It offers more than 7,500 premium television episodes and feature films.

“We’re pleased to continue deepening our premium content offering for our subscribers with Lionsgate’s highly anticipated films featuring some of today’s biggest stars,” said Alison Hoffman, President of Domestic Networks for Starz. “Combining our strong slate of original programming focused on narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences with Lionsgate’s diverse pipeline of both commercially successful and critically acclaimed franchises further enhances the value proposition we bring to our subscribers and partners.”

“We are immensely proud of our exciting, commercially broad and creatively varied film slate,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake. “With a focus on attracting A-list storytellers and stars to collaborate on a slate filled with big branded entertainment, Lionsgate’s content strategy amplifies and aligns perfectly with Starz’s premium high-end programming.”