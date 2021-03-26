‘Line Of Duty’: BritBox Becomes Exclusive Home Of Season 6 In U.S. & Canada

Season 6 of the BBC’s smash-hit police corruption series Line Of Duty is to premiere exclusively on BritBox in the U.S. and Canada. Future seasons of the cop drama will also be exclusive to BritBox in the two territories.

ITV Studios, which reps new seasons of the drama after Kew Media Group went bust last year, inked the deal with BritBox, the streamer that is co-owned by the BBC and ITV. Season 6 will premiere in May. Written by Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio, Line Of Duty returned with 9.6 million viewers in the UK on Sunday, its best overnight audience ever for the BBC.

Line Of Duty stars Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar, and Martin Compston as anti-corruption inspectors, with Shalom Brune-Franklin becoming a new addition to the AC-12 team for Season 6. Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald makes her debut as guest lead Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case whose suspicious conduct attracts the attention of the anti-corruption feds.

The Mercurio-created show is produced by World Productions. Daniel Nettheim, Gareth Bryn, and Jennie Darnell are the directors of Season 6, which runs for seven episodes and is distributed by ITV Studios. Executive producers are Mercurio and Simon Heath for World, and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC.

“Britbox has been a terrific home for World’s shows in the past, so we’re delighted we can bring the most successful season of Line of Duty yet exclusively to the platform,” said exec producer Simon Heath.