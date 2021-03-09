Lilly Wachowski Teams With OTV Studio To Amplify Intersectional Trans, Queer And BIPOC Voices

EXCLUSIVE: Lilly Wachowski, who is best known for the original groundbreaking Matrix franchise, is teaming with IP incubator OTV Studio as a key partner in their work to create career paths for intersectional film and television creatives.

Every artist under the OTV Studio umbrella are intersectional, meaning they hold more than one historically marginalized identity.

“As a queer trans woman, I am acutely aware of the multitude of forces seen and unseen that have kept me on this Earth,” said Wachowski. “The folks that kept me afloat with their support and love. The artists that inspired me and the women, queer and trans folks that carved out paths that I could follow. I want to be that for other folks: trans and non binary folks, queer folks, Black and Brown folks.”

“Lilly approached me early in our company’s development with the desire to collaborate to uplift LGBTQ+ and BIPOC creators,” added Stephanie Jeter, OTV Studio’s CEO. “My co-founders and I couldn’t be happier with this partnership.”

Wachowski joins OTV Studio as a creative advisor and strategic partner, drawing on her 25 years of experience in the film and TV industry. In addition to The Matrix franchise, Wachowski’s credits also include Sense8 and Work in Progress, which is currently in production on its second season. Her partnership with OTV Studio includes mentoring emerging talent as well as possible attachment as Executive Producer for select projects.

OTV Studio is a for-profit spin-off of the non-profit distribution platform OTV | Open Television, which launched in 2015. “OTV Studio stems from over 10 years of research into how to revolutionize development by embracing equity and the efficiencies of digital production and distribution,” says OTV Studio co-founder Aymar Jean Christian. Rounding out OTV Studio’s core team are Julie Keck, Chief Business Development Officer, and strategic advisor Oscar Dang.

“Solidarity, community, and connectivity have never been more important concepts in response to the world of recent history,” said Wachowski. “I am grateful to OTV Studio for welcoming me to their team to help them and their collective of artists bring their new and vital visions into being.”