Lili Mirojnik And Aedin Mincks Sign To Stewart Talent

EXCLUSIVE: Actors Lili Mirojnik and Aedin Mincks have signed with Stewart Talent, Deadline hears.

A native of New York City, Mirojnik most recently starred opposite actor Christopher Meloni in the UCP for Syfy series, Happy! Also starring in the J.J. Abrams-produced Cloverfield and appearing opposite Justin Timberlake in Sony/Screen Gems comedy Friends with Benefits, the American Academy of Dramatic Arts alum’s television credits include Person of Interest, Blue Bloods, Grimm and Grey’s Anatomy.

Known for his roles in everything from Disney’s A.N.T. Farm to The Mick, Colony, New Girl and Fresh Off the Boat, Mincks can currently be seen in Season 3 of Cobra Kai. In the Netflix series, set 34 years after the events of The Karate Kid, the actor plays ‘Mitch,’ a young martial artist who makes his entrance at the Cobra Kai Dojo, following Cobra Kai’s victory at the All Valley Karate Tournament. Back in January, the streamer announced that Cobra Kai had become one of its most popular returning original series, following its move from Youtube in June of 2020.

On the film side, Micks has appeared in Ted (opposite Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis) and The Hangover Part II, among other major titles.

An alum of The Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade, Mincks is managed by Nikki Mincks at Mincks Talent Management. Mirojnik is managed by Authentic.

Other notable actors who have recently joined the Stewart Talent roster are Daphne Rubin-Vega (In the Heights), Brooke Smith (Big Sky), Gina Gershon (New Amsterdam) and Laila Odom (Salt-N-Pepa).