Like Minded Media Ventures Hires Kristen Jenkins, Damian Parker-Kidd And Kyle Cowan In Key Roles

Like Minded Media Ventures continues its expansion with three new hires in key executive roles, tapping Kristen Jenkins as their CFO, Damian Parker-Kidd as their Head of Design and Kyle Cowan as their Head of Product.

Jenkins is a finance leader with 25 years of experience helping media and technology companies achieve their financial and strategic goals. Prior to joining Like Minded Media Ventures, Jenkins has held senior finance roles at Verizon Media (formerly AOL), Nokia, NBC Universal, Viacom CBS, and Warner Music Group. Most recently Kristen was the head of finance for XO Group, the public parent company of The Knot, where she helped orchestrate XO’s successful merger and sale. She began her career, and earned her CPA, at Price Waterhouse Coopers within the assurance arm of the technology, information, communications and entertainment group.

Parker-Kidd most recently led the design team at UK-based online sampling platform SoPost, which is used by some of the biggest and most successful cosmetics companies in the world. Hailing from Newcastle in the North East of England, Parker-Kidd is an extremely talented UI/UX designer and logo specialist, with experience of developing a wide range of products and commercial branding. Along with his dedication to his craft, Damian’s clean and simple approach to design has brought him success at numerous agencies throughout his career. Teaming up with clients across fashion, technology and commerce, he has a keen skill for designing eye-catching logos and putting together thoughtful visual materials for brands.

Cowan has over 30 years experience in the Media and Entertainment industry. He started his career in the Broadcast Television business working as a Director, Editor, and Emmy-winning documentarian in commercial and live sports production. As a Senior Product Manager for Imagine Communications, Cowan has built a renowned high volume business; designing and building an innovative award-winning shared storage technology for Production, News, and Sports facilities across the globe. Working in senior roles at companies like AVID, Grass Valley, IBM, and Rohde & Schwarz, Kyle has been providing solutions for customers that include Disney, Fox, Warner Media, Viacom, Comcast and many others for the last 15 years.

Like Minded Media Ventures is the parent company of Like Minded Entertainment and Like Minded Labs, bringing together talent and technology to empower, create and connect. The innovative tech venture is led by artists, engineers, technologists, and humanitarians from a range of acclaimed organizations and companies across the globe. LMMV powers A Starting Point, the groundbreaking non-partisan civic engagement platform from co-founders Chris Evans, Mark Kassen and Joe Kiani.

“From design to technology to finance, Damian, Kyle and Kristen have helped to grow and/or support some of the world’s largest media companies and brands. As LMMV rolls out the next phase of its filmmaking and media distribution technology, their unparalleled experience and collective vision will be an invaluable asset, helping us to further empower our community of artists, athletes and media companies to create and connect to their audiences via LMMV’s powerful resources,” said Kassen.