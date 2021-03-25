‘Life Sentence’ Creators Erin Cardillo & Richard Keith Sign With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Writers-producers Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith have signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

The creators of Life Sentence and Significant Mother are in a multi-year overall deal at Warner Bros. Television under their In Good Company banner.

Within the last two years, they have developed four pilots, including the television adaptation of The Five People You Meet in Heaven at Fox with Mitch Albom, the supernatural comedic procedural Pandora’s Box & Ship with The CW and Spondoolie Productions, the family dramedy Love Me with ABC and Brownstone Productions, and the young adult soap The Beach at HBO Max with Alloy Entertainment, Julie Plec, and Jenna Dewan producing.

Cardillo and Keith met in acting class at Warner Loughlin Studios in the mid-2000s. They’ve been collaborating since, winning the New York Television Festival in 2013 with spec script We’re Not Your Parents and going on to create original series Significant Mother and Life Sentence at The CW, which they also executive produced. Cardillo and Keith also worked together as co-eps on the second season of Netflix’s Fuller House.

Cardillo’s first feature film Isn’t It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth, was released in theaters by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures in 2019, grossing nearly $49 million domestic.

Cardillo continues to be repped by Michael Schenkman at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP, and Keith by Jamie Feldman at Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark.