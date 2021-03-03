‘Life Of Pi’ Actor Suraj Sharma To Star With Pallavi Sharda In Netflix Pic ‘Wedding Season’

EXCLUSIVE: Suraj Sharma (Life Of Pi) has landed the lead opposite Pallavi Sharda (Lion) in Wedding Season, the Netflix comedy being directed by Tom Dey (Shanghai Noon).

Unable to escape the pressure of her immigrant parents to find a spouse, Asha Maurya (Pallavi Sharda) teams up with bachelor Ravi Shah (Suraj Sharma) to get their extended South Asian family off their backs. The duo pretends to date in order to survive a summer of weddings, only to find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be.

Shooting is scheduled to start in April in Toronto. Imagine Entertainment’s Swati Shetty and Emily In Paris outfit Jax Media are producing for Netflix. Shiwani Srivastava wrote the screenplay.

Suraj is repped at CAA, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.