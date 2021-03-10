Alloy Entertainment Founder Leslie Morgenstein Renews Deal At Warner Bros. Television

EXCLUSIVE: Leslie Morgenstein, founder of Alloy Entertainment and producer of series including Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars, is staying at Warner Bros.

Morgenstein has struck a contract extension with Warner Bros. Television Group that will see him continue as President of the books-to-TV and film company.

Alloy Entertainment, which is also responsible for series including You, was sold to Warner Bros. Television in 2012 and Morgenstein has renewed for a multi-year extension. It is somewhat rare for a founder to continue at such a company after being acquired and hitting their earn-out.

Morgenstein oversees the strategic and creative direction of Alloy and serves as a producer or exec producer on all of Alloy’s movies and television series.

Alloy has three series currently in production: season three of You for Netflix, season three of Legacies for The CW, and season one of the new Gossip Girl for HBO Max. Alloy is also working on a Pretty Little Liars spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which has been ordered to series by HBO Max.

The company is also developing series including Pride for HBO, Providence for Peacock and Foster Friends for CBS.

On the movie side, it has released Work It at Netflix, Good Girls Get High at DirectTV, The Sun Is Also a Star and Everything, Everything via Warner Bros. It is also preparing Purple Hearts for a July start and is developing Alice at Netflix, Ex-Mas at Amazon and Frankly in Love at Paramount.

The third book in Caroline Kepnes’s You series, You Love Me, Nicola Yoon’s Instructions for Dancing, David Yoon’s Version Zero, Emiko Jean’s Tokyo Ever After, and Maria Andreu’s Love in English are also set to come out this year, joining the likes of The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins, American Royals and Majesty by Katharine McGee, and Frankly in Love by David Yoon.