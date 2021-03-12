Leslie Bibb & Kevin Dunn Join Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone’s Netflix Series ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’

EXCLUSIVE: Leslie Bibb (GCB) and Kevin Dunn (Veep) have been tapped as leads opposite Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy in God’s Favorite Idiot, Netflix’s new workplace comedy starring and executive produced by Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy.

Created by Falcone, God’s Favorite Idiot follows Clark Thompson (Falcone), a midlevel tech-support employee who finds love with co-worker Amily Luck (McCarthy) at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s rollerskating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.

Bibb plays Satan. You think you know Satan (Bibb), but do you really? She is just your run-of-the-mill demonic entity looking to destroy the world. She’s also trying to upset the cosmic balance between heaven and hell, and only Clark and his friends stand in her way.

Dunn plays Clark’s (Falcone) father, Gene. Gene loves his boy Clark. After his divorce, he committed himself to two things, raising his precious son Clark and giving him unsolicited advice in a sauna. But when Clark’s life takes a celestial turn, Gene is pulled into the chaos and it could cost him his son, his sauna and his life.

Falcone and McCarthy executive produce via their On the Day production company. Michael McDonald directs and executive produces.

Filming on the series just started in Australia after everyone completed mandatory two-week quarantine.

Bibb and Dunn both have worked with McCarthy and Falcone before. Bibb recurred on the comedy series Nobodies, which McCarthy and Falcone executive produced and recurred on. Dunn co-stars on McCarthy and Falcone’s upcoming Netflix feature comedy Thunder Force.

Dunn recently recurred on Showtime’s City on a Hill. He is repped by Gersh and Lighthouse Entertainment.

Bibb recently recurred on ABC’s American Housewife. She is repped by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management.