Leonine Appoints Former Hulu & Google Exec Heather Moosnick To Advisory Board

German major Leonine has appointed former Hulu and Google executive Heather Moosnick to its advisory board.

As Senior Vice President of Content Partnerships at Hulu, Moosnick drove the platform’s content partnership and acquisition strategy across its live and on-demand subscription streaming services. At Google, she served as head of global business development, strategy and content partner management for YouTube TV and Google Fiber, including all TV networks and affiliates.

Prior to that, Moosnick was the head of music label partnerships for YouTube, where she shaped the launches of YouTube TV, YouTube Premium, and YouTube Music. She has also held senior executive roles at Warner Music Group (WMG), CBS and Viacom (MTV Networks).

German distributor Leonine is backed by KKR and Atwater Capital. The advisory board includes Vania Schlogel (Founder and Managing Partner Atwater Capital), Heather Moosnick, Bettina Reitz (President University of Television and Film Munich), Philipp Freise (Partner and Co-Head of European Private Equity KKR), Philipp Schälli (Principal, Private Equity KKR) and Andreas Wiele (Senior Advisory Board KKR).

Vania Schlogel, Chair of the Advisory Board at Leonine, and founder and managing partner at Atwater Capital, said: “We are thrilled to have such an accomplished media executive joining Leonine’s advisory board. Heather’s insights and experience from her background driving strategy and business development at some of the world’s leading media players will be invaluable as Leonine continues its remarkable growth story. On a personal level, I am proud to chair a board with such a strong female executive presence, a signal of our commitment to building a more diverse landscape for the global media and entertainment sector.”

Moosnick added: “I am delighted to have joined the board of one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking media players in Europe. I am looking forward to working with the highly talented management team and other members of this strong and diverse board to help Leonine achieve its outstanding growth potential. In a rapidly growing and increasingly global premium streaming world, Leonine is well positioned to win as a top creator of universally popular films and hit TV series.”