Lena Headey To Star In ‘Beacon 23’ Drama Series For Spectrum Originals & AMC Networks

Former Game of Thrones star Lena Headey has been tapped as the female lead in Beacon 23, Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks’ psychological thriller series based on the book of the same name by bestselling author Hugh Howey. Headey will also executive produce through her production company, Peephole Productions, as part of her first-look deal Boat Rocker Studios, which co-produces Beacon 23 with Spectrum Originals.

Created by Zak Penn, the suspenseful thriller follows two people, Halan and Aster (Headey) whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together at the end of the known universe. Headey’s Aster mysteriously finds her way to a lonely beacon keeper, Halan, on his lighthouse in the darkest recesses of space. A tense battle of wills unfolds as Halan begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.

“We had exactly one person in mind when thinking about who could play Aster – who could bring the strength, the vulnerability and the brilliance to Zak’s complex character? No one but Lena Headey”, said Katherine Pope, Head of Spectrum Originals. “We couldn’t be more excited to go on this thrill ride with Lena and Zak leading the way.”

Said Penn, who serves as showrunner on the series, “Lena Headey was a wonderful, versatile actress before she gave one of the defining performances in television history. So, as they say, ‘no pressure.’ I’m thankful to all the people making this show possible, they just keep delivering beyond my expectations.”

Penn and Headey executive produce with Ira Steven Behr, Tina Thor, Elisa Ellis, and Katie O’Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker Studios.

“Having known and worked with Lena the past few years my admiration for her inspiring talent is unending. I’m so thrilled that Lena embraced the role of Aster and equally happy she’ll be executive producing through her production company Peephole,” said O’Connell Marsh, Vice-Chair, Boat Rocker Studios.

Co-commissioned by Spectrum Originals and AMC Networks, Beacon 23 will have a nine-month exclusive run for Spectrum before becoming an AMC original with a second window across AMC Networks platforms.

“This is such an exciting casting. Lena is a towering giant in the business, a remarkable and multi-dimensional talent, and to have her as part of this series elevates it in every way,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks Entertainment Group and co-president of AMC Studios.

Known for her role of Cersei Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones, which earned her five Emmy nominations, Headey just completed production on the feature 9 Bullets opposite Sam Worthington and earlier this year wrapped up Gunpowder Milkshake alongside Karen Gillan and Angela Bassett. She will also voice “Evil-Lyn” in Netflix’s upcoming reimagining of Masters of The Universe from director Kevin Smith. Headey is repped by CAA and TMT entertainment group.