‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Hints At More ‘Organized Crime’ Crossovers Beyond Premiere

Fans clamoring for more crossovers between the new Organized Crime and established SVU series may get their wish.

SVU showrunner Warren Leight responded to a fan’s Twitter query about future crossovers by noting that scenes featuring Christopher Meloni (aka Detective Elliot Stabler) were shot for a future SVU.

Leight did not say specifically that the scenes were for a crossover episode, and it could just be Meloni appearing on SVU. But the Chicago-SVU franchise has done multiple crossovers each season for the last couple of years, so it’s an encouraging sign for fans of the melded universes.