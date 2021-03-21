‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Hints At More ‘Organized Crime’ Crossovers Beyond Premiere

Fans clamoring for more crossovers between the new Organized Crime and established SVU series may get their wish.
SVU showrunner Warren Leight responded to a fan’s Twitter query about future crossovers by noting that scenes featuring Christopher Meloni (aka Detective Elliot Stabler) were shot for a future SVU.
Leight did not say specifically that the scenes were for a crossover episode, and it could just be Meloni appearing on SVU. But the Chicago-SVU franchise has done multiple crossovers each season for the last couple of years, so it’s an encouraging sign for fans of the melded universes.
Meloni returns as Stabler as part of easing back into the role he’ll play in the new Dick Wolf series Law & Order: Organized Crime, which features the return of Meloni as the NYPD detective he played for years in Law & Order: SVU. He will be reunited with Olivia Benson as the series debuts April 1 as part of a two-hour crossover with SVU.
The crossover starts with Law & Order: SVU at 9 PM, followed by Organized Crime at 10 PM. It marks the reunion of Meloni’s Stabler with Mariska Hargitay’s now-Captain Benson after they starred together on the first 12 seasons of SVU from 1999-2011. Stabler abruptly retired from the force, off-camera- in the Season 13 premiere.
