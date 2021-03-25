‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Pauses Production After Positive Covid-19 Test

EXCLUSIVE: Filming on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime has been suspended following a positive Covid-19 test in Zone A, which includes the cast and those in direct contact with them.

Following industry protocols, state and county safety guidelines and the NBCU Production Playbook, those in close contact were asked to self-isolate and contact tracing has been initiated, sources said. It is not clear yet how long the production shutdown will last. Law & Order: Organized Crime, which films in New York, previously briefly paused production after a positive Covid-19 test in February.

Temporary production shutdowns have become the norm while filming during the pandemic. All Hollywood studios last year adopted rigorous protocols and procedures that have proven effective as TV sets have remained safe even when the country was in the grips of a major third wave of infection this past winter.

The much anticipated SVU spinoff starring Christopher Meloni will premiere April 1 at 10 PM as part of a crossover with Law & Order: SVU at 9 PM that same night.

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler (Meloni) returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Stabler will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one. Meloni also is reprising his role as Stabler on SVU this season. No information about the other Organized Crime characters is being released.

The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.