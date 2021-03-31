‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Nicky Torchia, Michael Rivera & Ibrahim Renno Join NBC’s ‘SVU’ Spinoff

EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror), Michael Rivera (Law & Order franchise) and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) are set for recurring roles opposite Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor and Danielle Moné Truitt in NBC’s SVU spinoff series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler (Meloni) returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Stabler will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one. Meloni also is reprising his role as Stabler on SVU this season. No information about the other Organized Crime characters is being released.

Torchia will play Eli Stabler, the son of Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. Rivera will portray Detective Diego Morales, and. Renno will play Izak Bekher.

Law & Order: Organized Crime was created by Dick Wolf, who will executive produce along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Fred Berner directed the first episode.

The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The drama will premiere at 10 p.m. April 1 as part of a crossover with Law & Order: SVU that starts at 9 p.m.

An accomplished musical theater actor and jazz musician, Torchia’s other credits include Black Mirror for Netflix and the recent ABC pilot Before the Wedding. On Broadway, he has appeared in The King and I and Kinky Boots. Torchia is repped by Carson-Adler Agency, Osbrink Talent Agency, and Wright Entertainment, Inc.

Rivera booked his first role on Law & Order in 2001 at the age of 12. Since then he has joined the Law & Order cast numerous times, as well as spinoffs Conviction, SVU and Criminal Intent. He also appeared in a fractional role with Meloni on HBO’s Oz. Rivera is repped by KPA Talent Management and Buchwald.

Renno is best known for his work in Hulu’s The Looming Tower, FBI, Seal Team and Broad City. He is repped by Gray Talent Group.