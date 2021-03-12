Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh Join ‘The School For Good And Evil’ At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Laurence Fishburne will play The Schoolmaster and Michelle Yeoh Professor Anemone in The School For Good And Evil, joining Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso in the Paul Feig-directed pic for Netflix.

Finding Neverland scribe David Magee and Feig adapted the bestselling book by Soman Chainani. Roth Kirschenbaum’s Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum are producing with Jane Startz and Feigco’s Paul Feig and Laura Fischer. Stephen Jones, Zack Roth, Patricia Riggen, and Soman Chainani are exec producers.

Chainani’s debut novel was an instant bestseller and is the first of six in a series. Best friends Sophie and Agatha are about to discover where fairy tale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. The girls find their fortunes reversed, as Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good.

Fishburne, coming off the John Wick films and black-ish and the Emmy-winning Quibi short #FreeRayshawn, is repped by CAA and Landmark Artists; Yeoh, coming off Crazy Rich Asians and Guardians of the Galaxy 2 with Gunpowder Milkshake and the Avatar sequels coming, is repped by by Artists International Group and Cohen & Gardner.