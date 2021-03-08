Laurence Fishburne & Larenz Tate Set To Release Season 2 Of Audio Series ‘Bronzeville’

EXCLUSIVE: Laurence Fishburne’s Cinema Gypsy Productions and Larenz Tate’s TateMen Entertainment are set to release the second season of Bronzeville. The six-episode audio scripted series premieres March 16.

Written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Josh Olson, Bronzeville chronicles the lives of players in the numbers game and illuminates the self-sustaining African-American community of Chicago’s Bronzeville. Both Fishburne and Tate produce, direct and voice the series. It features a star-studded cast, including Tika Sumpter, Mekhi Phifer, Kyla Pratt, Lavar Burton, Justin Kirk, Lalah Hathway, Harold Perrineau, Skeet Ulrich, Lahmard Tate, Barton Fitzpatrick, Affion Crockkett, among others.

Season 2 continues to explore the mysterious death of Everett (played by Wood Harris). The Copeland family, Curtis Randolph (Fishburne) and Jimmy Tillman (Tate) now have to deal with the fallout from a heinous crime that reaches all the way to the mayor’s office, and threatens to burn Bronzeville to the ground. With the arrival of a new mob boss who’s got his eyes set on their numbers racket, the future of the Copeland empire and Bronzeville is now in jeopardy.

“Fans will be captivated by the rich storytelling and transported into an intriguing time in history that is reflective of both pain and pride,” said Fishburne.

“We’re experiencing a new Black Renaissance, and Bronzeville offers another creative platform to tell rich stories of Black history and Black culture,” says Tate. “Season 2 Bronzeville sheds light on a different perspective of the Black experience in the early 1940s.”

Fishburne and Tate, with their respective production companies, Cinema Gypsy and TateMen Entertainment, have teamed with DAX US/Global, a digital audio ad sales company, to produce season 2. Led by Larrance “Rance” Dopson and James Fauntlroy, Grammy-winning songwriters, musicians and music producers, 1500 Or Nothin, will serve as the music producers for the series. KC Wayland will also produce via his Wayland Productions.

The podcast is available every Tuesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and several other digital platforms.