Late-Night Hosts Weigh In On President Biden’s First Press Conference

Late-night was not going to let President Joe Biden’s first press conference go unnoticed without a few digs, as well as nods of approval along with the humor.

“Well, guys, after 64 days in office, today President Biden held his very first press conference,” Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon said Thursday. “Normally when a 78-year-old answers an hour of questions, they’re getting a physical. It was quite the event. If you did a shot every time Biden said ‘Look, folks,’ you got drunker than a ship captain in the Suez Canal.”

Fallon continued, “Biden talked about the biggest issues facing our country. The pandemic, the economy and Dr. Oz hosting Jeopardy... He even talked about a peace deal between Godzilla and Kong.”

Seth Meyers took on Fox News and the Biden presser on Late Night. “Because Fox couldn’t find anything else to jump on, they decided to spend weeks obsessing over the whole press conference thing,” he said. “Fox has also been full of absurd and baseless speculation about what would happen at this press conference,” Meyers added. “Maybe Fox News just can’t believe that a president would be able to give a coherent answer to a question without a teleprompter: ‘He must have had a script, he didn’t suggest chugging bleach once!'”

When Biden was asked about Republican-backed voter-suppression laws sweeping the country, Meyers noted Biden said it

‘makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle’. “Jim Eagle?,” Fallon questioned. “Are you talking about the Muppet? Jim Eagle sounds like a desperate guess on Jeopardy! for the question ‘He was the lead singer of the Eagles.'”

“Whatever you thought of Biden’s press conference,” Meyers said, “it was certainly refreshing to see a president directly answer reporters’ questions without attacking anyone or melting down.”

You can watch the clips above and below.