Larry McMurtry Dies: Prolific ‘Lonesome Dove’ Novelist & Oscar-Winning ‘Brokeback Mountain’ Screenwriter Was 84

Larry McMurtry, who won an Oscar for penning Brokeback Mountain, earned a nomination for The Last Picture Show and authored books including Lonesome Dove and Tears of Endearment, has died. He was 84. The news was confirmed to media outlets by family spokeswoman Amanda Lundberg.

McMurtry — whose son is the singer-songwriter James McMurtry — won the Pulitzer Prize for writing Lonesome Done, which became a popular 1989 CBS miniseries and spawned a sequel and a syndicated series, and was awarded the 2014 National Humanities Medal by President Obama.

Hollywood also made films from his Horseman, Pass By, which became the 1963 Paul Newman pic Hud; Leaving Cheyenne, adapted for the big screen as Sidney Lumet’s Lovin’ Molly (1973); and The Evening Star, whose film take was headlined by Shirley MacLaine in 1996.

McMurtry’s western Lonesome Dove was published in 1985, and the six-hour miniseries hit TV in time for the February 1989 sweep. It drew a massive audience for its three-night and went on to win seven Emmys among 18 nominations. The National Television Critics Association named it Program of the Year, and CBS received a Peabody for the show.

The Last Picture Show hit bookstores in 1966 and became the 1971 Best Picture Oscar nominee starring

Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges and Ellen Burstyn. Supporting actors Cloris Leachman and Ben Johnson won Academy Awards for their roles. The book was the third in his “Texas Trilogy” set in the smnall town of Thalia, following Horseman, Pass By and Leaving Cheyenne.

