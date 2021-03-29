Lara Trump Joins Fox News As A Contributor, Says She Is Still Considering Senate Run In North Carolina

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has joined Fox News as a contributor, an announcement made when she appeared on Fox & Friends on Monday, as she also said that she is still considering running for Senate in North Carolina.

Trump was senior adviser to her father-in-law’s reelection campaign.

“Welcome to the family, Lara,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt said in the segment.

“I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long,” she said. “You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like maybe we should just give you a key. So to be part of the team I am so, so excited.”

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) is retiring and will not seek reelection in 2022. Lara Trump was asked about reports that she is considering running.

Related Story Fox News Sued For $1.6B By Dominion Voting Systems Over Election Coverage; Network Insists It "Stands In The Highest Tradition Of American Journalism" - Update

On Fox & Friends (video here), she said, “Fox has been very generous with me, and they have said, look, if that’s something that you ultimately decide to do, they’re going to work with me on that front, and make sure that all the rules are followed and we do everything properly. So thank you to the Fox team for allowing me to have the possibility that that’s in the future. I haven’t officially made a decision, but hopefully sometime soon.”

Lara Trump last week confirmed to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that she is considering a Senate run.

If she does get into the race, Lara Trump will likely have to end her role as contributor, as it raises issues not just with journalism ethics but federal election laws. In the past, contributor agreements were terminated when personalities officially announced electoral runs. That was the case with Sarah Huckabee Sanders when she announced her run for governor of Arkansas in January. In 2016, Newt Gingrich suspended his role as contributor as Donald Trump was considering him as a potential vice presidential pick.

Lara Trump is the latest member of the former president’s team to join the network. Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was announced as a contributor earlier this month, and Trump’s former top economic adviser Larry Kudlow launched a show on Fox Business. The former president, meanwhile, has given multiple interviews to Fox hosts since leaving office.